Multiple Awards for Sustainability as DP World London Gateway reduces CO2 by a quarter

DP World London Gateway has secured multiple recognition from The Planet Mark for reducing its carbon footprint at its Thames-based trade-enabling hub.

The integrated logistics hub secured two awards at The Planet Mark’s national awards last month, winning the Supply Chain Engagement and Carbon Reduction categories.

The Planet Mark’s report, earlier this year, highlighted that DP World London Gateway Port has reduced its carbon emissions by 24.9% per TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit container) from 2017 to 2018.

Carbon reductions of 18% were also achieved during construction of the latest warehouse to open at its Logistics Park – a multi-temperature facility operated by CEVA Logistics – equating to 2,561 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

As a result, both facilities received The Planet Mark accreditation – an internationally recognised and trusted sustainability certification acknowledging commitment to continuous improvement in sustainability.

Such consideration to sustainability means that those businesses using DP World London Gateway can be assured that their supply chains are more environmentally friendly.

Steve Malkin, CEO of Planet First and co-founder of The Planet Mark, said:

“We’ve been working with DP World London Gateway for several years now and it is encouraging that, despite being a rapidly growing business, their carbon emissions are continuing to reduce. I have been continually impressed by their commitment to operating in the most environmentally possible way, and by the innovative ways that they have worked to achieve this. From using hybrid and electric vehicles to ensuring that their operations are planned in such a way that vehicles that do use diesel travel the least possible distance. The business provides a strong example of how to operate a leaner – and therefore cleaner – supply chain.”

DP World London Gateway was intentionally designed to offer shippers a highly flexible opportunity to consolidate and sort products for onward distribution at its logistics park just a few hundred yards from the quay side, significantly reducing the number of trucks on the road and lowering carbon emissions.

Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said:

“As a global trade enabler, we know that our operations have a wide-reaching impact on people and on the planet, that extends beyond ensuring that people have the things that they need, when they need them. That is why we’re committed to intentional change and operating a sustainable business to minimise social and environmental impacts, today and in the future. Partnering with Planet Mark™ to reduce carbon emissions across our operations at DP World London Gateway is part of how we achieve this and hold ourselves accountable.

I am proud of our latest accreditations and awards with The Planet Mark. It proves we can offer our customers the assurance that by partnering with us their supply chains are more sustainable.”

Source: DP World London Gateway