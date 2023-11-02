Municipality of Rotterdam stimulates transition to shore-based power

The municipality of Rotterdam is offering companies that are considering making the switch to shore-based power the opportunity to have a feasibility study carried out, of which 80% will be funded by the municipality, up to a maximum of €20,000.

Vessels that have a shore-based power connection can switch to electricity from the shore when they are moored at the quay. This means vessels no longer need to keep the diesel generators running as a means of providing electricity. Therefore, this reduces nitrogen and CO2 emissions, minimises noise pollution and creates better air quality.

Why shore-based power?

It’s environmentally friendly. Plugging into shore-based power contributes to better air quality and reduces the impact on the environment.

Shore-based power is one of the few techniques that is immediately available as a way of increasing the sustainability of shipping.

Shore-based power helps minimise noise pollution.

In the port of Rotterdam, shore-based power facilities have been installed. For some types of vessels, the use of shore-based power will be mandatory as of 2030.

Feasibility study with 80% funding

The municipality of Rotterdam supports sustainable initiatives. Therefore, it is offering the opportunity to have a feasibility study on the implementation of shore-based power carried out by one of three pre-selected consultancy firms. The municipality will finance 80% of the study costs up to a maximum of €20,000 per study.

What does the study encompass?

A company selected by the municipality will carry out the feasibility study. The study includes:

assessment of the electricity demand of mooring vessels;

basic technical design of a shore-based power installation;

assessment of the electrical connection and possible interconnection with own generation;

identification of potential connection opportunities for charging infrastructure for vehicles or mobile equipment;

business case including any inevitable losses;

emissions reduction as a result of the construction and use of a shore-based power installation;

overview of subsidy opportunities.

Information for companies considering shore-based power

Is your company located on Rotterdam territory with a quay and berth(s) for maritime or inland shipping? The municipality of Rotterdam is ready to guide you through the process of requesting and undergoing a feasibility study. This will allow you to make sound decisions on connecting to shore-based power at your quay. After the feasibility study, we are happy to pay you a visit to provide advice on the next steps to switch to shore-based power.

