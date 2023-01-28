Murban climbs as Brent/Dubai spread widens

Middle East crude benchmark Murban rose on Friday, following a wider spread between Brent- and Dubai-linked grades that would entice Asian buyers to take regional crude rather than the arbitrage cargoes.

The spread was pegged at $4.15, comparing with $3.67 in the previous session.

Spot premium for the light sour Murben gained 38 cents to $2.81 a barrel over the Dubai quotes.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps dropped 49 cents to 44 cents a barrel.

Source: Reuters