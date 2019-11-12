Murban crude listing will not impact OPEC cuts compliance -UAE energy min

United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday that he sees no conflict between his country’s compliance with OPEC output cuts and plans to list Murban crude oil by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc will next year launch a new exchange in the UAE to list ADNOC’s flagship Murban crude grade.

Mazrouei said the UAE remains committed to cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus allies led by Russia. These countries have since January implemented an agreement to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) which lasts until March 2020 in an attempt to boost prices.

“I don’t think there is a conflict in floating Murban with the fact that UAE is going to comply with whatever we agree to with OPEC … I am not worried about that,” Mazrouei told reporters at an energy conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Oil majors BP, Total, Inpex, Vitol , Shell, Petrochina, Korea’s GS Caltex, Japan’s JXTG and Thailand’s PTT have agreed to become partners in the new exchange.

The Murban futures contract will replace retroactive pricing, allowing buyers to hedge risks and capture more value from ADNOC’s oil output, ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber has said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Stanley Carvalho Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Louise Heavens)