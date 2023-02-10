Murban rises for 3rd day; BP declares force majeure on Azeri loading
Murban, a Middle East crude benchmark, rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, partly supported by a supply disruption of Azeri crude exports after a massive earthquake hit the port and oil pipelines.
Spot premium of the middle distillate-rich Murban gained 5 cents to $2.91 a barrel over the Dubai quotes.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
Cash Dubai’s premium to swaps inched up by 3 cents to $2.04 a barrel.
ASIAN REFINERIES
The Qingdao refinery, in the eastern province of Shandong, has a crude oil processing capacity of 12 million tonnes per year, or 240,000 barrels per day, according to Sinopec.
NEWS
increased output by almost 1% in the first week of February from January, despite Western embargoes on Russian fuel, Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing anonymous data.
slipped in January after hitting a nine-month peak in December, hit by lower mobility due to cold weather in parts of the country and a slowdown in industrial activity.
Source: Reuters