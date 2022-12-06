Mutual recognition of maritime training and certification of competency of seafarers between UAE and KSA

In line with their shared vision to ensure the highest standards of maritime safety, and within the outcomes of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) and the Transport General Authority (TGA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual recognition of maritime certificates issued in both countries. This is in accordance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) 1978, and its amendments.

In the presence of H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and officials and maritime strategic partners from both sides, the MoU was signed by H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Capt. Abdulrahman Matooq Al-Thonayan, Deputy for Maritime Transport, Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia. The MoU was signed at the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) headquarters in London.

According to the MoU, both sides recognise education, training, and certificates of competency in the maritime sector, as well as medical fitness certificates for seafarers issued by maritime bodies and authorities in the other country, as well as seafarers on board ships flying the flag of the other party, in line with the international regulations and agreements.

Constructive maritime cooperation

H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei said, “The wise leadership in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are keen to enhance strategic cooperation and economic, trade and development integration between the two countries. The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council is an exceptional model in the region where strategic visions and national interests are integrated to serve the people of both countries. It reflects the strong relationship that stems from the keenness to implement the shared vision of the two countries. The Council focuses on leadership in many vital areas such as renewable energy, the logistics sector, housing and infrastructure, oil, gas, petrochemicals, production and industry. This ensures the development of the relevant sectors and the strengthening of sectoral links in the two countries for a secure and prosperous future.”

H.E. Al Mazrouei, added, “We are committed to promoting integration with various authorities and parties in the maritime industry inside and outside of the UAE to enhance the sector’s competitiveness. Signing the agreement to mutually recognise maritime education and training between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will ensure the efficiency of operations, the safety of maritime transport, protection of property, as well as protecting the marine environment locally, regionally and globally.”

Enhancing competitiveness of the maritime sector in both nations

H.E. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE is a leading global maritime hub and is committed to providing quality maritime education and training. Certificates issued by competent bodies in the UAE are based on the highest international standards and accredited by top global organisations and bodies. The UAE has agreements with major countries in the maritime sector that have contributed to enhancing its global competitiveness. The UAE maritime sector attracts top-level professionals and experts with quality expertise in various fields. The MoU between MOEI and Saudi Arabia’s PTA will support integration between the two countries and facilitate procedures that ensure the safety and security of the maritime sector, as well as strengthen bilateral relations in the maritime field.”

Capt. Abdulrahman Matooq Al-Thonayan, Deputy for Maritime Transport, Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia, said, “At the Public Transport Authority, we work to develop the fleet of ships that carry the Saudi flag and enhance the capabilities of seafarers on board these ships in line with international safety, protection of the marine environment and maritime security standards issued by the IMO. In addition to its regulatory role, the Public Transport Authority provides an efficient and high-quality transport environment using the latest technologies to enhance economic and social development and achieve Vision 2030. The MoU with MOEI will contribute to the progress of the maritime sector in both countries in line with our shared vision to ensure the proficiency of people working in the maritime sector to carry out their tasks according to the highest international standards. This ensures the safety of lives and property at sea, in addition to protecting the marine environment.”

Source: UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI)