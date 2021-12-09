MV Banasol Delivered to New Owner

With reference to the press release dated 18 October 2021, we are pleased to report that the CABU vessel, MV Banasol, this morning was successfully delivered to the new owner under the sales contract concluded in October.

MV Banasol has delivered a reliable and low carbon freight service to KCC’s customers for close to 21 years, transporting caustic soda to mainly Australian customers and returning to the Middle East Gulf and the Far East with various dry bulk commodities. MV Banasol (to be renamed) will sail as a standard dry bulk vessel for the new owner for hopefully many years to come.

Source: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA