MV Panamana Upgraded with Fuel Consumption & Emissions Monitoring System

Eco Marine Power (EMP) has recently taken another step forward towards creating its multi-vendor platform for onboard ship systems by completing the integration of its Aquarius Management & Automation System (MAS) with the onboard fuel monitoring system installed on the large general cargo ship, MV Panamana, owned by Singaporean carrier Masterbulk. This world first was achieved in cooperation with KEI System Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Hoppe Marine GmbH (Germany) with additional technical services provided by Zeaborn Ship Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., who were responsible for technical ship management and crewing.

Aquarius MAS is a cost effective fuel oil consumption (FOC) monitoring, alarm handling and data logging platform suitable for a wide range of ships. Aquarius MAS reports and logs fuel consumption in real-time, produces daily consumption reports and calculates vessel emissions (CO2, SOx). It can also monitor and manage renewable energy systems and onboard MV Panamana, it is integrated with EMP’s Aquarius Marine Solar Power solution. The integration of systems onboard MV Panamana is also another important step forward towards the deployment of EMP’s patented Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE) solution – a rigid sail and solar power system able to provide zero emissions power onboard ships.

Charan Singh, Managing Director of Zeaborn Ship Management (Singapore) stated: “As the ship manager of MV Panamana it is our declared aim to continuously improve its energy efficiency and to ensure an optimized performance in daily operations. This applies to all vessels under our management. A system providing real-time information on fuel consumption is a significant help in that respect. Therefore, we embrace and foster innovative developments like the Aquarius MAS system,” He added: “With the decision to implement this tool, ship owner Masterbulk has proven its foresight and innovative strength. Fuel consumption not only represents the lion’s share of a vessel’s voyage costs, it also has a direct impact on the vessel’s environmental footprint, a factor of ever-increasing importance.”

Source: Eco Marine Power