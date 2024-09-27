MV Sounion tanker safe following attack in the Red Sea

On 21 and 23 August 2024, the Greek-registered MV Sounion, an oil tanker carrying 150 000 tons of crude oil, was subjected to separate attacks by militants in the southern Red Sea. While the vessel was not under EUNAVFOR Aspides protection, it requested assistance following the initial attack using a distress signal.

In response to the first attack, Aspides commanders dispatched a vessel to the scene. There, it neutralized an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) that posed a threat to the tanker and safely rescued all crew members of the MV Sounion.

The second attack resulted in fires on both the deck and bridge of the MV Sounion, raising concerns about a potential oil spill. The loss of the vessel could have led to one of the largest oil spills in history in a region with a fragile marine environment.

Salvage vessels

EUNAVFOR Aspides coordinated with European and regional authorities to protect tug vessels tasked with salvaging the damaged tanker. The salvage vessels successfully towed the tanker to a secure location without any oil spill. Plans are now underway to transfer the cargo.

The mission’s collaboration with regional partners prevented further attacks and averted an environmental disaster.

Since November 2023, there have been over 80 attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This operation demonstrates EUNAVFOR Aspides’ ability to respond effectively to maritime threats and protect vital shipping routes.

To date, EUNAVFOR Aspides has