MV WERFTEN: Using digital waste management to ensure greater efficiency and sustainability

The MV WERFTEN group is now using the digital platform of the Hamburgbased clean tech company Resourcify for its waste management and recycling. With the software, the shipbuilding company will greatly simplify its disposal processes and make them more efficient: the volume of waste is to be reduced, residual materials better sorted and the potential for recycling waste exploited.

MV WERFTEN operates three of the largest and most modern shipyards in Europe in Wismar, Rostock and Stralsund in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where it builds luxury expedition ships and modern and safe cruise ships. The company’s goal is to optimise resource efficiency in manufacturing and thus to operate more sustainably, among other things, through improved recycling.

“The shipbuilding industry is also faced with the major task of making its production processes more sustainable,” says Gary Lewis, CEO of Resourcify. “Our innovative platform helps companies to greatly simplify their waste management while improving their recycling rates. That’s because we make waste disposal processes completely transparent – enabling waste managers to quickly identify where they can cut costs or turn waste into recyclables.” MV WERFTEN produces hazardous and non-hazardous waste: plastics, construction waste, wood, paper/cardboard, metals, paint, oil, abrasives and biowaste. Since the introduction of Resourcify’s software, almost 300 tons of waste and hundreds of orders from three sites have been handled via the digital waste management and recycling solution. Rico Venzmer, Quality & Waste Manager at MV WERFTEN, can control waste disposal management all by himself with the Resourcify platform. Efficiency, ease of use and clarity are therefore also in the foreground for him: “The transparency in order processing saves us a lot of time and effort, and we also get an up-todate overview of quantities and costs. We have also been able to minimise the number of empty containers,” says Venzmer.

With the Resourcify digital platform, MV WERFTEN aims to achieve greater efficiency in waste disposal and save resources. Cost savings and an improved sustainability balance can make the company more competitive at the same time. This is why, software solutions for the automation of waste and recyclables management are also becoming increasingly important in the shipbuilding industry. Not only can new laws and regulations on recycling, such as the Closed Substance Cycle Waste Management Act, be implemented – but digital solutions also help to reduce companies’ efforts and costs. About Resourcify Resourcify is on a mission to enable a zero-waste future. Through the digitisation of daily operations, our recycling platform enables all businesses to manage, track and improve their recycling while having less administration, and saving up to 30% of the costs compared to conventional waste management. Thousands of leading companies – including Hornbach Baumarkt AG, Syntegon Packaging Technology and UK Bonn – use our award-winning recycling platform daily and rely on our approach to sustainability as a best practice to improve their recycling processes and reduce waste.

Source: Resourcify