Myanmar’s agricultural exports earn over 3.3 bln USD in first 10 months of FY 2019-20

Myanmar earned over 3.31 billion U.S. dollars from agricultural exports in first 10 months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020 which started in October 2019, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.

This fiscal year’s agricultural exports saw a slight increase by over 500 million U.S. dollars, compared to the same period of last fiscal year 2018-2019 when it registered over 2.81 billion U.S. dollars, the ministry’s figures showed.

As of July 31 of this FY, the country earned over 14.6 billion U.S. dollars from the total exports.

During the period, agriculture performed the best in the exports sector, accounting for 22 percent of the total exports, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Rice and broken rice, pulses and beans, and maize are the main items of export in the agricultural sector while fruits and vegetables, sesame, dried tea leaves, sugar and other agricultural products are also exported to other countries.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products to China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka

Source: Xinhua