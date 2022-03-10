N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in April -sources

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least six North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in April, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The world’s top oil exporter has been maintaining steady supplies to its key consuming region since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, starting easing supply cuts in August.

Despite tight global supplies, OPEC+ stuck to a plan for a modest output rise in April and ignored the Ukraine crisis in their talks.

International Brent crude prices have since risen above $130 a barrel concerns of a potential supply shock after the United States banned Russian oil imports, and amid signs that some buyers are already shunning them.

One buyer had asked for additional volume but the request was not met, while another received extra oil, some of the sources said.

Another source said that Saudi Aramco may not fulfil all requests for additional supplies.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi crude exports have jumped to 7.5 million barrels per day in January, recovering 12.8% from the same month a year ago as global oil demand rebounded from the pandemic, Refinitiv data showed.

For April, Saudi Aramco raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for crude it sells to Asia by more than $2 a barrel, with some grades hitting all-time highs, as global markets struggled with Russian oil disruption.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)