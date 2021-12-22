Nakilat publishes inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Nakilat announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report 2020. The report presents a snapshot of the company’s ESG progress covering the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020 and takes a detailed look at important areas such as health and safety, climate change, and human capital management, including diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as governance practices. In addition, the report highlights the company’s continuous commitment and vision to enable sustainable growth in communities around the world.

The publication of this report is the culmination of a concerted effort by the company over the past two years to establish a world-class reporting system that accurately reflects environmental, social and corporate governance in the company, as well as our commitment to full transparency towards all stakeholders. Nakilat developed a detailed roadmap and formed an executive committee with its senior management overseeing and managing the implementation of the company’s ESG report publishing strategy. The management spared no effort in allocating resources and providing the required support for the preparation of the report, including periodic review of activities, initiatives and information related to the reporting methodology.

Featuring important environmental data on gas emissions during the company’s fleet operations, Nakilat’s ESG report demonstrates to all stakeholders the company’s commitment and active involvement in finding solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the transport industry, in line with the directions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Along with the expansion of Nakilat’s subsidiaries and joint ventures (shipping and non-shipping), the company has successfully managed to implement a unified environmental approach within its group of companies and urges its partners to work together to create a sustainable environment.

Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti said: “Having one of the largest LNG shipping fleets, Nakilat is purpose driven to ensure that we operate in a sustainable manner while fulfilling our role as a global transporter of clean energy and employer of choice. Over our 15 years of operations, we have maintained an excellent safety track record and heavily invested in equipping our fleet with technology to reduce our environmental footprint. We have created a secure and fair working environment, promoting diversity and professional development for both our shore employees and seafarers.”

Al Sulaiti added: “Our ESG strategy has been meticulously developed in alignment with the goals espoused by Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United National Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). The launching of our 2020 ESG report is an essential step in complementing the company’s efforts in operating transparently and responsibly. The report highlights the various ways in which we are enabling sustainable growth across our operations to positively impact our people, the community and environment, while creating value for our stakeholders and shareholders.”

Nakilat’s 2020 ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option and is aligned with the UN Global Compact (UNGC) framework and other external frameworks and standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Poseidon Principles. The report preparation has received an independent limited assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Ernst & Young (E&Y).

Source: Nakilat