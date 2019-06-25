Nakilat signs milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Al Jazeera Media Network

Nakilat has signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Al Jazeera Media Network to collaborate on strategic media campaigns such as documentaries, television advertisements, and trainings for the company.

This agreement is aligned with Nakilat’s strategy in promoting the company’s global shipping and maritime operations to both local and international audiences. The MoU was signed by Rashid Hamad Al-Marri, Chief Administration Officer of Nakilat and Abdullah Al-Najjar, Executive Director of Global Brand and International Communication at Al Jazeera Media Network.

“Nakilat is proud to collaborate with an internationally renowned media network such as Al Jazeera. This MoU is part of our ongoing efforts to promote our company as a global leader in energy and services. It not only reaffirms Nakilat’s commitment towards operational excellence, but also sustainable development of the community as espoused within Qatar National Vision 2030,” said Eng. Rashid Al-Marri, Chief Administration Officer of Nakilat. He added, “There is no doubt that Al Jazeera is capable of providing this platform for us and will allow us to deliver our message to targeted audiences around the world.”

Abdullah Al-Najjar, Executive Director of Global Brand and International Communication at Al Jazeera Media Network, said: “We are delighted to sign a memorandum of understanding with a leading Qatari company in its field such as Nakilat. We hope that our cooperation will expand and be further strengthened in the future to achieve the common interest of our two institutions.”



Source: Nakilat