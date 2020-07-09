Nakilat transitions LNG carrier Bu Samra to in-house management

Nakilat has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Max LNG carrier Bu Samra from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (Shell) with effect from 8th July 2020, as part of the second phase of its planned fleet management transition programme.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 266,000 cubic meters, Bu Samra is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas. The vessel was built in South Korea by Samsung Heavy Industries, delivered in December 2008 and has been in service ever since.

Bu Samra is the third vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL) this year, bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 22, comprising of 18 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.



Source: Nakilat