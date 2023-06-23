Namibia and the Netherlands work together in the field of green hydrogen

The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Invest International, Gasunie and Hyphen and the Namibian Implementation Authority Office, Namport, Nampower signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding).

The organizations confirm their intent to work together to develop a cooperation agreement for green hydrogen related infrastructure that will lead to new hydrogen supply chains from Luderiz to Rotterdam and its hinterland. The signing took place during Prime Minister Rutte’s visit to Namibia, a visit largely devoted to cooperation on energy transition and renewable hydrogen.

Green hydrogen, made from sustainably generated electricity, is needed to decarbonize the industry. Further expanding the existing sustainable and equal partnerships between Namibian and Dutch governments, businesses and knowledge institutions will be essential to accelerate the green hydrogen developments in both countries. With this MoU, the three Dutch state-owned companies would like to underscore their commitment to further foster, deepen and structure the existing cooperation between Namibia and The Netherlands on green hydrogen in the coming years. The purpose is to develop the hydrogen economy in Namibia and a new export trade relation with The Netherlands and the rest of North West Europe.

This MoU is building upon a structured dialogue on the cooperation in the field of energy resources, specifically in green hydrogen, by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the National Planning Commission of Namibia and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of The Netherlands.

Source: Port of Rotterdam