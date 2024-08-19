Naming and delivery ceremony of China’s first two offshore wind power SOVs held

On 16 August 2024, the naming and delivery ceremony of the first two China-built offshore wind power SOVs (Service Operation Vessels) ‘ZHI ZHEN 100’ and ‘ZHI CHENG 60’ was held in Qidong, China. The two SOVs were delivered by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. to Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd., with Schulte Marine Concept (SMC) being responsible for plan approval and vessels’ construction and commissioning supervision.

Mr Krzysztof Kozdron, Managing Director of SMC said: “We are very proud to have been part of this historic project. The two SOVs are the first offshore wind power operation and maintenance vessels built in China giving a testimony to the impressive capability and capacity of the shipbuilding industry in China. These state-of-the-art vessels will form a strong and reliable foundation in the operation and maintenance of the domestic distant offshore wind parks, while further promoting sustainable development of the Chinese offshore wind power generation industry.”

Basic design for the vessels was developed and provided by the Norwegian company Ulstein, detail design and production design were developed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. The ‘ZHI ZHEN 100’ has an overall length of 93.4 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a depth of 7.6 metres and can accommodate 100 persons on board, while the ‘ZHI CHENG 60’ has an overall length of 72.76 metres, a beam of 17.5 metres, a depth of 7 metres and is designed for a complement of 60 persons on board.

The ULSTEIN’s X-BOW® hull form concept featured by the vessels ensures exceptional performances in both calm seas and rough weather, including enhanced station keeping, wave response, crew and technicians’ comfort and safety onboard while in high seas as well as stern-to-weather operations capability and capacity boosting vessels’ both ahead and astern operability.

Both SOVs are equipped with technologically advanced battery and DC electric propulsion system as well as high capability DP2 dynamic positioning system. Further, vessels are fitted with sophisticated walk-to-work motion compensated gangway, offshore crane and high-speed daughter craft, to ensure safe and efficient transfer of personnel and spares for wind turbines overhaul and components replacement.

Before delivery, the vessels were subject to a very rigorous and exhaustive commissioning program, covering specialized offshore trials for motion compensated gangway, offshore crane and DP system, including demanding Failure Mode and Effects Analysis tests. Both vessels have been registered with China Classification Society.

China is presently the global leader in offshore wind power generation, continuously developing its potential, the country aims to achieve a capacity of 55 GW by 2030.

Source: SMC, Schulte Group