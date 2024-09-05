Naming and Launching Ceremony Held for Sunflower Pirka, LNG-fueled Ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai Route-LNG-fueled Tugboat Ishin Supports Launching Operations

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that on September 4, the naming and launching ceremony was held for the LNG-fueled ferry Sunflower Pirka, under construction at Naikai Zosen Corporation (President: Hiroshi Terao; Headquarters: Onomichi-shi, Hiroshima Prefecture) by MOL and MOL Group company MOL Sunflower Ltd. (President & CEO: Hirotoshi Ushioku; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo). The LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin, operated by MOL Group company Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd. (President: Keizo Tamura; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Kobe) assisted with towing operations during the launch of the ferry. MOL will proactively adopt LNG, a low-carbon fuel that can be put to practical use immediately, and lead the world toward the realization of a low-carbon/decarbonized society.

The ferry was given the name “Sunflower Pirka” by Sueji Shinohara, chairman of the Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives, with his wife, handling the ceremonial rope-cutting honors. The Sunflower Pirka is slated for delivery from Naikai Zosen in April 2025, and will then enter service on the Oarai-Tomakomai route operated by MOL Sunflower.

With the newbuilding ferry, the Sunflower Kurenai and Sunflower Murasaki already in service on the Osaka-Beppu route since 2023, and the sister ship Sunflower Kamuy, which is scheduled to enter service in early 2025 as the first ship on the Oarai-Tomakomai route, the MOL Group will operate a fleet of 4 LNG-fueled ferries on East-West routes in Japan. Boasting Japan’s largest service route network and the most LNG-fueled ferries in operation, the group offers stable services in both logistics and passenger services.

MOL Sunflower as a whole operates 10 ferries and 5 RORO vessels on 6 routes giving the company the Japan’s largest ferry fleet and most extensive route network, offering reliable service for both logistics and passengers.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines