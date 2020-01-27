Naming ceremony of Bow Persistent

The newbuilt chemical tanker Bow Persistent was officially named in a ceremony held January 9 at the Fukuoka shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan. Together with her sister ship Bow Prosper, Bow Persistent will add high-quality tonnage to Odfjell’s specialized fleet of supersegregators.

Odfjell is in the midst of a comprehensive fleet renewal. From 2017 to 2020, we welcome 30 brand new ships, making our fleet of chemical tankers one of the world’s most eco-friendly and energy-efficient.

“Odfjell has a more than 100-year history of ship owning and operations, and we are proud to label ourselves as an innovative company. Odfjell was instrumental in inventing and establishing the chemical tanker parcel trade, and we work tirelessly to bring the industry forward through numerous improvements to safety, improved procedures, equipment, and ship concepts. With the introduction of these vessels, we will further improve our environmental footprint.”

CEO Kristian Mørch

The two 36,000 dwt ships have technical solutions and features that break new grounds for chemical tankers. Mørch took the opportunity to thank the shipyard and all involved partners and vendors:

“This project is the result of joint efforts – all the way from the concept discussions, through the drawing board, negotiations on technical solutions and equipment, and through the construction phase until today when we can finally witness the impressive result.”

The naming ceremony gathered guests from the yard, shipowner Taihei, Odfjell, and selected partners. Lady Sponsor Kristianna Mey performed the ceremonial cutting of the rope.

Bow Persistent and Bow Prosper are tailor-made to carry Propylene Oxide and have Thermal Oil heating capacity. The sophisticated chemical tankers will enter Odfjell’s round-the-world trade, serving customers on several continents. Bow Prosper is delivered on bareboat charter in February, while Bow Persistent is delivered in June. Both ships will be commercially managed by Odfjell Tankers and manned by Odfjell seafarers.

Vessel facts:

• 36,000 dwt

• 28 stainless steel tanks

• Length overall: 183 meters

• Breadth 28.30 meters

• Depth: 11.30 meters

• Thermal Oil heating capacity

Source: Odfjell Tankers