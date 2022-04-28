NAPA Electronic Logbook approved by the Liberian Registry

NAPA, the leading maritime software, services, and data analysis provider, has announced that its NAPA Logbook solution has now been approved by the Liberian Registry for MARPOL and SOLAS related electronic record keeping.

The Liberian Registry now joins some of the major flag states in recognizing NAPA’s solutions, making approvals for vessels wishing to replace paper logbooks with NAPA’s digital solutions even easier, and paving the way for wider adoption of electronic recording solutions. Liberia is the second largest flag in the world, with over 4,300 ships accounting for 12 per cent of the world’s oceangoing fleet.

Electronic recording and reporting solutions will now be more accessible for owners and operators, allowing them to reduce administrative burdens, save time, limit the risk of errors, and have better visibility over their operations. The NAPA Logbook meets the data requirements set out by the MARPOL and NOx Technical Code amendments and provides a rigorous backup system for all recorded data.

As the world’s leading electronic logbook, NAPA Logbook has been in service on vessels for over a decade. The solution currently has more than 8,000 users and is approved by major flag states around the world.

Jussi Siltanen, Senior Product Manager, Safety Solutions at NAPA, commented: “This approval by the world’s second-largest ship registry is an important milestone that will enable more shipowners and operators to unlock significant time savings, data validation and data sharing benefits.

“Replacing paper with modern electronic logbooks is not only a major benefit for the seafarers, but it also gives decision-makers better visibility over their operations, supporting smarter operational decision-making. It is also a major first step in the digitalization journey, as it captures a wealth of vital information that would otherwise be stuck on paper – that can now be easily used for monitoring and optimization purposes. At NAPA, we are proud to be driving this transition with our world-leading electronic logbook.”

In addition to MARPOL logbooks, the Liberian Maritime Authority has also approved the use of NAPA’s electronic record books for a full range of logbook functions, including Navigation and Engine Room Logbooks, Ballast Water Record Book, GMDSS Radio Log, Record Book of Engine Parameters and Medical and Compass Observation Log. This follows a thorough inspection by the Liberian Registry of the NAPA Logbook solution, its contents and the reports generated.

Source: NAPA