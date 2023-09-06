NAPA expands Central European presence and R&D capabilities with new branch in Germany

NAPA, a global provider of maritime software and data services, has announced the creation of a new subsidiary in Germany to support its business growth and intensify its research and development (R&D) activities in Central Europe.

By establishing NAPA Germany (GmbH), the company aims to consolidate its presence in one of the world’s most important ship-owning nations. The move will enhance NAPA’s offering to the maritime industry in the wider Central Europe region, which is a major hub for commercial shipping, the cruise industry, and ship design and engineering.

This new base will also enable NAPA to expand its R&D team, tapping into Germany’s extensive talent pool for data analysis, artificial intelligence and software development expertise.

The new office will be led by Lars Nickel as Managing Director of NAPA Germany, who has supported NAPA’s business through its parent company, ClassNK, since 2015. Building on its almost 40-year heritage in Central Europe, NAPA Germany will be the eighth subsidiary in the NAPA Group.

Mikko Kuosa, CEO of NAPA, said: “Today, the maritime industry is increasingly turning to digital solutions to drive decarbonization in a way that makes sense for each company’s fleet, operations and businesses. As pressure increases on shipping to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, data is a key enabler for climate action, helping companies gain greater clarity, unlock new efficiencies from design to operations, and integrate new fuels and technologies safely. At NAPA, we’re proud to be leading this transition thanks to the work of our talented team of maritime and technology experts.

“The opening of our new branch in Germany positions NAPA at the heart of a dynamic hub for green shipping. It enables us to work even more closely with our customers to support their decarbonization and digitalization ambitions at a time of rapid change. Germany is a key maritime hub, with 400,000 jobs directly or indirectly linked to the industry, and this location provides strategic benefits for NAPA to expand its team. The country offers a strong focus on sustainability and digitalization, making it a natural fit for NAPA and an avenue to the region’s technology and maritime talent pools.”

Adding to this, Lars Nickel, Managing Director of NAPA Germany, said: “I’m looking forward to this new chapter for NAPA and leading our new office, which allows the organization to work more closely with existing customers in the region and explore new opportunities for business development and specialization.

“At NAPA, we put a lot of emphasis on attracting the best and brightest talent to help the industry operate more sustainably, efficiently and safely- which is no small feat! Germany offers an abundance of opportunities and excellent talent for us to engage with, which makes this an even more exciting opportunity.”

Source: NAPA