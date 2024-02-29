NAPA Studios launches to accelerate shipping’s energy transition through data-driven collaboration

NAPA, a global provider of maritime software and data services, has introduced NAPA Studios, an initiative that will foster cross-industry partnerships to deliver new data-driven solutions and insights on some of the most imminent ship design, safety and operational challenges faced by the maritime industry.

The initiative will leverage NAPA’s extensive digital technology and maritime expertise to resolve some of the critical uncertainties of shipping’s energy transition, among other challenges. It will bring together data and industry expertise from shipowners, charterers, shipyards, classification societies, but also financiers and insurers, in joint projects that will provide more clarity on the practical implications of deploying new technologies or contracts, and help develop the new technologies and operational frameworks needed for the transition to net-zero.

Moreover, NAPA Studios will work directly with individual shipyards, shipowners, charterers, and other supply chain stakeholders in tailored projects that will leverage NAPA’s advanced software, performance models, and experience with digital twins and simulation tools. This offering will, for example, enable shipyards to make a greater use of ships’ operational data to improve future designs, while other projects will support shipowners and charterers in assessing their fleet’s environmental performance and potential emissions reductions and cost savings. Modeling will provide a data-driven picture of the future impact of deploying new technologies, such as weather routing, wind propulsion, or batteries, on the vessel’s safety, operations and cargo capacity. It will also be used to validate the performance of new systems once installed on board.

The launch of NAPA Studios builds on the success of recent partnerships involving NAPA, including a simulation study with Norsepower and Sumitomo that measured the emissions reduction potential of combining rotor sails and voyage optimization, and a joint research project with ClassNK and Marubeni, which found that voyage optimization can reduce GHG emissions by 7.3% and extend CII compliance by up to three years.

The potential of data to support collaboration is also exemplified by Blue Visby, a cross-industry project that brings together 30 companies and organizations around an innovative contractual framework to tackle “Sail Fast, Then Wait” and is underpinned by NAPA’s digital expertise.

“For the past 35 years, NAPA has supported the maritime industry from shipyard to sea, with technology spanning ship design and operational safety and efficiency,” said Naoki Mizutani, Executive Vice President for NAPA Studios at NAPA. “Today, we are proud to take this to the next level by leveraging NAPA’s unique digital technology and maritime expertise to foster new partnerships and develop new solutions. In practice, this means using solid digital tools to solve practical problems such as helping shipyards and owners assess the future impact of new technologies on their specific ships. But it doesn’t stop there – our aim is also to reach across all key maritime stakeholders, including financial, insurance, governments and cargo owners, to enable the industry to confidently embrace new partnerships and business models, which are essential to solve current uncertainties and make the energy transition a reality.”

“We want to respond to shipping’s growing demand for data-based evidence and proven solutions for every aspect of the huge transformation ahead, and by doing so, contribute to the whole industry’s success,” Mikko Kuosa, CEO of NAPA, added. “We are eager to work with companies from across the industry to share knowledge and experience and create innovative solutions together. Our vision is that by enhancing collaboration, we can help bring the clarity that the sector demands to be able to face some of its most pressing challenges safely and in a way that makes business sense for everyone.”

“The maritime sector has entered a period of fast-paced change that brings significant uncertainty,” said Taku Nakamoto, General Manager at Marubeni. “As the industry considers the best avenues to comply with new environmental regulation and respond to pressure from customers and investors, what it needs is certainty on what the energy transition should look like for their fleets and businesses. Having worked with NAPA on a project to assess the impact of voyage optimization on CII compliance, we welcome the launch of NAPA Studios, which will bring our partnership to the next level, and deliver much-needed insight for the industry more broadly.”

Source: NAPA