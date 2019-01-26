Naphtha and gasoline ARA stocks dip on week, despite struggling demand

Naphtha volumes in storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub were 194,000 mt, down 13%, in the week to Wednesday, and down 40.5% on the year, according to data from PJK International Friday.

According to one trader in Europe, given the current contango in the market there hasn’t been as much naphtha going into tank as some players expected.

“I think a relatively small amount in January is being laid down, but there were stocks to chew through from December so [it] feels a bit worse than it is,” said the source.

The balance month-front month timespread was assessed unchanged in a contango of $5/mt Thursday, a spread that has steadily been widening at the front of the forward curve since the beginning of the year.

Sources have pointed to weak gasoline blending demand and covered petrochemical requirements in the region as reason for the weakening market.

Meantime, gasoline inventories in the ARA hub were also down 19,000 mt lower on the week at 1.352 million mt, but were up 34.7% on the year, data from PJK showed.

Higher stocks year-on-year, reflect reports of surplus material in Europe since refinery run rates have continued apace even as gasoline margins have suffered.

“Demand has fallen, but up until Q4, margins have been so good for so long, all refineries have run full pelt, and even at poor gasoline margins, the diesel cracks pay for you to keep production full,” said a source.

Adding to the domestic supply side pressures, suppliers in Europe have also faced difficulties to capture arbitrage profits between Northwest Europe and the US in recent weeks amid a similar overhang of product in the latter.

New data from the US Energy Information Administration this week showed that US gasoline stocks rose more than 4 million barrels in the week ended January 18 to reach a total of 259.6 million barrels. US stocks are now more than 6.3 million barrels above their level from a year ago, the data show.

Source: Platts