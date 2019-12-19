Narrowing price gap to LSFO seen unlikely to boost Singapore’s MGO demand in January

Singapore’s marine gasoil demand is unlikely to receive a significant boost going into 2020 despite its rapidly narrowing price gap to low sulfur fuel oil in the lead-up to the International Maritime Organization’s 0.5% sulfur cap on marine fuels from January 1, trade sources told S&P Global Platts this week.

The delivered MGO 0.5%/MF 0.5% spread narrowed to a record low of $1/mt Tuesday, after hovering just above that level for a week since hitting first $1/mt on December 10, Platts data showed.

The spread has crunched to average $12/mt to date in December from $38/mt over November, the data showed. This is down markedly from $61/mt on July 1, when Platts launched assessments of delivered MF 0.5% at key ports.

“We saw that the LSFO bunker price has indeed exceeded the MGO price in some cases, it really depends on stem size and delivery date… barging is tight for LSFO now, so the price could easily exceed MGO delivery if it’s for very prompt LSFO delivery,” a Singapore-based shipowner said.

“But we still prefer to buy LSFO for bunkering as it is easier to burn due to a higher viscosity than MGO,” he added.

Higher viscosity usually reflects a better calorific value and is suitable for current ship engines.

“Nobody is really taking MGO over LSFO in the spot market and most are term contracted on LSFO already,” another Singapore-based shipowner said. “This could potentially happen in the longer term only if gasoil trades below fuel oil, but we don’t see that happening for now,” he added.

Technical complications would hinder that switch in demand, as lower viscosity can cause incomplete combustion and affect the performance of ship engines.

“It is hard for them [shipowners] to just change over [from LSFO to MGO] just because the price is better… it’s technically not so feasible as MGO viscosity is still lower than LSFO,” a Singapore-based bunker supplier said.

“We did see more inquiries for MGO, but it could be just be temporary until LSFO barging tightness eases,” a Singapore-based marine gasoil trader said.

While LSFO is likely to remain the more popular option going into early 2020, availability issues could still divert some demand to MGO, traders said.

“The issue is with supply [of LSFO] and not price,” a Singapore-based fuel oil and bunker trader said.

“The market will definitely be short of LSFO supply starting Q2, plus there are concerns as to whether the supply right now is on-spec to begin with,” the trader said. “If there isn’t enough on-spec LSFO, shipowners will have no choice but to take MGO, even if they prefer LSFO,” the trader added.

Fuel quality and compatibility of the 0.5% sulfur marine fuel remain key concerns for market participants in 2020.

Nonetheless, latest bunker sales data shows that the bulk of demand is still for residual fuels.

LSFO grades comprised 40% of Singapore’s total bunker sales in November, while MGO and LSMGO combined totaled 11%, latest data from Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority showed.

This compares with 15% for the LSFO grades and 9% for the MGO grades in October, the MPA data showed.

