Narrowing US corn FOB price spread to Brazil may not boost pace of exports

Corn exports from the US, which have suffered due to uncompetitive prices, are unlikely to get any major boost from the narrowing export price difference with Brazil corn, sources said.

Competitive prices and surging exports from South America, especially Brazil, following record harvests in 2018-19, has kept US corn exports under pressure for the past seven months.

However, the export price difference between the US and Brazilian corn this month has been less than $5/mt, compared with $19/mt at the end of July, according to data from International Grains Council.

Corn prices FOB US Gulf were seen at $172/mt, while Brazilian corn prices were at $170/mt as of Wednesday, according to IGC. Brazilian corn FOB Santos was assessed at $173.12/mt on Thursday, according to S&P Global Platts data.

The US is the world’s largest corn exporter, followed by Brazil and Argentina.

According to data from the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, the US exported 32.0 million mt of corn during January-August, down 35% year on year.

Meanwhile, Brazil has exported 28.9 million mt of corn during January-September, up 130% year on year.

Despite the lower prices and narrowing margin, corn exports from the US might not see any sharp increase in the near term, analysts said.

“US farmers are harvesting late, showing very little interest in selling anything at this point, never mind delivering corn to the elevators,” said Pete Meyer, head of Grain and Oilseed Analytics at S&P Global Platts Analytics.

Severe snowstorms and rainfall are hampering harvest work in the major corn producing region in the US — the Midwest.

According to Crop Progress data released by the USDA, the corn harvest in the US had reached 22% as of Sunday, against the five-year average of 36%.

Reduced corn supplies in the US, combined with strong domestic demand and slow harvest progress, are contributing to higher current US corn export prices at a premium to competitors, the USDA said in its feed outlook report Tuesday.

Moreover, with corn harvest progressing in Ukraine, competition from the country is expected to intensify further, in addition to supplies from the South American growers?Brazil and Argentina, the USDA said.

Ukraine is expected to export 30 million mt in 2019-20 (July-June), similar to last year’s level, according to the USDA.

“I doubt we will see any significant pick-up in US corn exports as major corn export competitors Brazil, Argentina and Black Sea had good crops this year versus a year ago and they also continue to have a currency advantage,” said Stephenson Nicholson, vice president of Rabo AgriFinance.

In its latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA lowered its export estimate for US corn to 1.9 billion bushels (48.3 million mt) from 2.050 billion bushels for 2019-20 (September-August), while the export estimate for Brazil for 2018-2019 (March 2019-February 2020) was raised 1 million mt to 39 million mt from a previous estimate.

Source: Platts