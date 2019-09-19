National Association of Waterfront Employers names Lauren Brand as new President

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) is pleased to announce a transition of its leadership. Lauren K. Brand has been appointed President of NAWE and will assume the responsibilities of the organization effective October 28, 2019.

Mrs. Brand was previously employed at the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), as Associate Administrator Office of Ports & Waterways. Mrs. Brand led four national programs including modernization of port and intermodal infrastructure and the America’s Marine Highway initiative. In addition, she also managed the Agency’s Deepwater Port and Port Conveyance Programs and was responsible for the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee. Prior to joining MARAD in July 2008, Lauren was the Senior Director for Business Development at Port Canaveral, Florida.

“NAWE is very fortunate to have been capably led by John Crowley, said Mark Johnson, VP with SSA Marine and Chairman of NAWE. John Crowley retired as Rear Admiral in the U.S. Coast Guard where he was the principal legal adviser to the Commandant and oversaw all aspects of the Coast Guard’s law and regulatory activities. We wish the very best for John Crowley and are excited to work with Lauren as we address a wide variety of pertinent issues important to U.S. marine terminal operators, including infrastructure needs, matters associated with regulatory compliance, safety, security and trade-related issues.”

Lauren Brand said, “I am honored to have been selected to work with such an important part of the maritime industry. Marine terminal operators are an essential component of the supply chain in the United States, responsible for the safe transfer of freight between ships, road and rail. Terminal operating firms generate millions of direct and indirect jobs and move goods at U.S. seaports equal to 64% of our nation’s economy. It is a capital-intensive business with numerous land use and infrastructure issues. The majority of NAWE’s members hold leases with landlord ports or operate as stevedores. While I will certainly miss my colleagues at the Maritime Administration and US Department of Transportation, and especially the dedicated professionals of the Ports & Waterways team, I am looking forward to begin working with NAWE’s members and Board of Directors to meet the industry’s challenges.”

Source: National Association of Waterfront Employers