National Awareness Campaign launched to boost UK seafarers

A year long, Careers at Sea National Awareness Campaign, has been launched by the Merchant Navy Training Board designed to raise awareness of the Shipping Industry and career opportunities available.

Shipping supports 650,000 jobs in the UK, with 61,000 of those in the industry, and is central to economic growth and our social wellbeing. However, the number of new entrants to the industry falls far short of what is required. In 2023 around 600 cadets joined the sector, but at least 2000 are needed annually to ensure the UK has an adequate supply of homegrown seafaring talent.

The campaign, which is being launched today at the Merchant Navy Training Board seminar in Glasgow, includes a revamped Careers at Sea website and an advertisement campaign. It aims to overcome ‘sea blindness’ where those with the skillsets and interests to pursue a career in shipping are not aware of the opportunities available.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Director of the Merchant Navy Training Board Kathryn Neilson said:

“A career in shipping, whether at sea or on shore, is an incredibly rewarding choice, with those that enter the industry often spending their entire career in shipping. There are significant opportunities to transition from an at sea to on shore role and to enter the industry at a junior level and climb to be a senior executive.

“However, sea blindness is a significant barrier with many individuals who would thrive in the industry unaware of the opportunities it presents. Our campaign aims to change that by promoting the importance of the industry to the wider public, in locations away from traditional maritime areas to show that a career in shipping can be for everyone.”

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said:

“The shipping industry is vital for the UK economy, so it’s great to see campaigns like this promoting the fantastic opportunities that a life at sea offers.

“We need more people to take up a career in maritime, which is why the Government contributes towards training costs and is modernising training for seafarers.”

The project is being supported by the Maritime Educational Foundation and the UK Chamber of Shipping. Commenting on the launch, Chamber CEO Rhett Hatcher said:

“The Chamber is delighted to be supporting the Merchant Navy Training Board’s National Awareness Campaign. Having spent over 20 years at sea I know the exceptional opportunities a career at sea presents, from travelling the world and experiencing different cultures to working with extremely talented and dedicated people. “It also provides you the opportunity to gain unique skills and experiences, which might also help you follow a zig-zag career path and transition into equally rewarding shore-based roles.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping