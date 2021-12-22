National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces the resignation and appointment of its CEO

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the resignation of its CEO, Eng. Abdullah Ali Aldubaikhi in order to pursue his career elsewhere. The Board approved the resignation on 19 December 2021 effective 1 April 2022.

The Board also approved the appointment of a member of its Board of Directors Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey (Non-Executive) as the CEO of Bahri as of 1 April 2022 and amending his membership status to be an executive member as of that date.

The Board extends its gratitude and appreciation to Eng. Abdullah Aldubaikhi for his services and contribution to Bahri, wishing him all the best.

The Board also wished the new Managing Director Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey the success in his upcoming role.

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION

Name of the Resigned CEO Eng. Abdullah Ali Al-Dubaikhi

Resignation Acceptance Date 2021-12-19 Corresponding to 1443-05-15

Resignation Effective Date 2022-04-01 Corresponding to 1443-08-29

Reasons for Resignation To pursue his career elsewhere

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION

Appointment Type Appointment

Name of the CEO Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey

Date of Board Resolution 2021-12-19 Corresponding to 1443-05-15

Date Work Commencement 2022-04-01 Corresponding to 1443-08-29

Brief Resume Eng. Ahmed Alsubaey holds a BSc and a Master’s in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona, USA and an Executive MBA from Stanford University, USA. He was the CEO of S-Oil in South Korea, where he was named ‘South Korea Most Respect CEO of the year 2009’. Eng. Ahmed held various leading roles in Saudi ARAMCO, the most recent was the Vice President for Marketing, Sales and Supply Planning.

Source: National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia