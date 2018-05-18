NATO navy ships refuel in Poti: Physical bunker supplier in Georgia arranged delivery of marine fuels to NATO navy ships in Poti, Georgia

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) under the direction of Royal Navy Commodore Mike Utley, conducted a port visit in Poti, Georgia May 14 to May 17 with four ships from the group: Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan (flagship), Turkish frigate TCG Gemlik, Romanian frigate ROS Regele Ferdinand and Bulgarian frigate BGS Drazki.

“In general, physical bunker supply in Georgian ports, available by tank trucks alongside berth. Due to continuous decrease in transit volumes through Georgia during recent years, number of port calls decreased. Operating bunkering tanker is a capital intensive and expensive, therefore investment is not justified under current market conditions” – says Giorgi Khvichia, Director of BATPETROL LLC.

“In spite the fact, that delivery of marine fuels available by tank trucks in Georgia, our company has found innovative ways to increase efficiency. Special flange for connection to manifold of receiving vessel was made, that enables discharging several trucks simultaneously and supply rates increase up to 100 cubic meter per hour. Our company is open for partnership with international companies, and it is great honor to be supplier of NATO” – says Anri Gogitidze, Managing Partner of BATPETROL LLC.



Source: BATPETROL LLC