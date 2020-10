Naturgy Energy Group SA said Monday that it has been awarded a contract to supply liquefied natural gas to maritime-services company Grupo Ibaizabal.

The contract will last two years for a total of 8 gigawatt-hours, meaning the Spanish company will carry out almost one hundred bunkering operations in the port of Bilbao, Spain, it said.

The financial terms of the contract weren’t disclosed.

Source: Dow Jones