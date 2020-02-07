Nautic Africa Launches Its Latest Multi Purpose 35m Sentinel Vessel

Nautic Africa, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime Holdings and Paramount Group, the African-based global aerospace and technology company, announced the launch of its 2020 35m Sentinel, the first model of a new and innovative design in this class, at a ‘naming’ ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The ‘MV Khajan’, a Sentinel class, multi-purpose maritime vessel which sets a new standard in innovative design and protection, is fully compliant to the naval and oil and gas (O&G) industries operating on the waters of the African continent and beyond. It offers a platform optimised for peak coastal operation performance, mobility and security.

The vessel will be operated by Hadnuvo Marine Ltd for oil and gas industry-related assignments from Nigeria all along the Gulf of Guinea.

The 2020 35m Sentinel offers outstanding speed, endurance and versatility with a range of 1150 nm at 20 knots and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 28 knots thanks to three CAT C32 ACERT D-rated engines and propellers.

The vessel offers STANAG Level 1 ballistic protection (Wheelhouse STANAG11, Deck-house STANAG 111), complete with its lifesaving ‘Super Shield’ composite wheelhouse structure an internally clad main deck to a height of 2m; all, to provide significant ballistic support from AK-47 gunfire. With both the wheel house and main deck ballistic protected, the highest levels of safety are ensured for the full crew, security personnel and passengers on board.

Coupled with a Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), A2 Compliant Communication and S-Band Radar, X-Band Radar navigation technologies, the 35m Sentinel 2020 model provides exceptional seagoing abilities, capable of tackling a diverse array of missions, including rapid response, crew transport, supply vessel, fire-fighting, patrol and deployable rapid interception operations.

Paramount Group serves as a proud partner to African navies and private sector industrial leaders, offering a large range of next-generation, multi-role vessels from interceptor, light strike platforms to off-shore patrol vessels. In addition, the group provides a myriad of systems installation and integration programmes, offering lifetime support, often in a local capacity, through equipment upgrades installation and high-skills training. Paramount Group also leverages its decades of experience and expertise to develop and upgrade shore facilities in order for the company’s partners to operate more efficiently, economically and sustainably.

“The 2020 35m Sentinel ushers in a new era of capability, excellence and performance, both for Nautic Africa and for Hadnuvo Marine Ltd, one of Nigeria’s leading vessel operators, according to Paramount Maritime Holdings CEO, James Fisher.

“West Africa faces accumulative challenges in meeting maritime security demands, including facing threats of oil bunkering and piracy across regionally-diverse threats. These crisis are only increasing on our continent in tempo. It is therefore our privilege to work alongside Hadnuvo Marine in launching a solution we view as the culmination of our dedication to creating bespoke deterrents to those threats that would compromise the potential of our ‘Blue Economies’, from the Gulf of Guinea, to across West Africa and elsewhere. Only together, with a united response and a commitment to perpetual innovation, can we help address what are today asymmetrical, transnational threats.” Mr Fisher stated.

