nauticAi launches elog with Finbo Cargo as first paperless vessel

The Åland Islands-based Finnish shipping company Eckerö Group has chosen the Finnish developed nauticAi Log™ type approved electronic record book for its Finnish flagged RoPax vessel Finbo Cargo. This truly Made-in-Finland deal comes after a thorough 10-month trial period, during which the system has been developed and fine-tuned in close cooperation with the ship’s crew to integrate seamlessly into Eckerö Lines onboard processes and emission reporting system.

“We have been searching for a simple, elegant, and affordably elog for Finbo since we brought her to Finland and nauticAi Log™ ticks all the boxes in our requirement list. Among our requirements were to have an elog that is simple to use, enables easy integration with our Navigation, Engine automation, Fuel meter and Cargo booking systems, and which can effortlessly produce our MRV and CII emission reports. We are also delighted by nauticAi’s responsiveness and IT-service level, which is second to none and ensures swift delivery of any special requests we may have,” says Daniel Olsén, Technical Manager, Eckerö Group

nauticAi Log™ is developed by the Finnish maritime IT innovator nauticAi and represents a new breed in the expanding electronic record book market. The logbook is designed in accordance with international regulations, such as ISO 21745:2019 and IMO MEPC.312(74) and can be used to replace paper logbooks and fully digitalize the capture of logbook data to reporting systems and business intelligence solutions.

Source: nauticAi