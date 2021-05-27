Nautical Institute – Bridge Watchkeeping

Human error leads to many navigation-related shipping casualties. Such incidents can not only lead to crew death, but also cause significant damage to vessels, cargoes, the environment, and the reputation of companies and the shipping industry.

Standard Club is invested in doing our part for the maritime industry in this aspect and we have collaborated with industry bodies in the publication of The Human Element: A Guide to Human Behaviour in the Shipping Industry.

In the same vein, Capt Yves Vandenborn, Director of Loss Prevention, has written the foreword for the Nautical Institute’s latest edition of Bridge Watchkeeping. The book promotes best practice in watchkeeping and is a good companion for newly qualified watchkeepers as they take on their new responsibilities. A Bridge Watchkeeping webinar is available to view.

Source: The Standard Club