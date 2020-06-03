Nautilus Labs and OCEANKING Technical & Trading S.A. Announce Strategic Partnership

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence, and OCEANKING, the leading marine engineering and commercial group serving the Greek and International maritime community—today announced their partnership to jointly expand access to Nautilus Platform in the Greek and Cypriot market to support ship owners and operators as they elevate their focus on operational excellence. Nautilus serves the global maritime industry by building decision support software that surfaces smart alerts and actionable insights that maximize voyage profitability and vessel yield.

“Given our deep commitment to helping owners and operators build sustainable businesses in a highly competitive market, our partnership with Oceanking is key to ensuring Nautilus seamlessly grows its presence and delivers continuous client support in Greece,” said Leigh Jaffe, Director of Corporate Development at Nautilus.

OCEANKING, based in Greece, provides integrated, technical services and solutions and is working closely with leading well-known suppliers of marine equipment. The company will represent Nautilus in the Greek market and connect ship owners/operators and the technology firm.

Carola Yannouli, General Manager at OCEANKING, noted, “Especially during these times, the shipping industry needs new technology partners to outcompete in the market. We’re excited to work with Nautilus and arm our clients with a decision support tool to take optimal actions when they matter most. We’re looking forward to a strong partnership and to helping shipping companies become more profitable and sustainable in the digitalization era.”

Source: Nautilus Labs