Nautilus Labs expands to the UK, appoints Jan Wilhelmsson as global Chief Commercial Officer

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence with hubs in New York, Singapore, and Paris, today announced its expansion to the United Kingdom by opening an additional office in London, led by newly hired Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and experienced shipping executive, Jan Wilhelmsson.

The new UK hub allows Nautilus Labs to collaborate closely with its local clients and partners. As shipping businesses adapt to legislative changes, forcing them to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, the maritime tech leader empowers ocean shipping leaders to reduce their carbon footprint. The company takes a data-driven approach and leverages machine learning to provide voyage insights and recommendations to its clients, empowering them to optimize operations.

An industry veteran, Jan Wilhelmsson, is the company’s most recent hire and will lead revenue generation activities. Wilhelmsson joins with over 30 years of diverse shipping industry experience. Prior to Nautilus, as a former Master Mariner, he moved into commercially operating institutional-sized fleets before focusing on digital transformation and fuel efficiency on the tech supplier side as well as the carrier side.

“We’re proud to have Jan join Nautilus and lead our UK presence,” commented Nautilus Labs CEO, Matt Heider. “His deep knowledge and expertise in ocean shipping is a great addition to our team. Our recent expansion is just the first step towards increasing our global footprint. London is a strategic hub for our business, allowing us to attract diverse talent from the shipping, financial, and tech industries while being close to our clients and partners.”

Jan Wilhelmsson added: “It’s always a thrill working with a company experiencing steep growth. In the years ahead we will see the shipping industry go through massive changes driven by new regulations on emission reductions. I’m excited to join Nautilus, as I strongly believe the use of data and artificial intelligence is integral for gradually decarbonizing the shipping industry. Having previously commercially operated fleets myself, I know that sustainability and profitability have to go hand in hand. And this is exactly what we’re focusing on with our clients.”

The company is currently hiring across its Client Success and Commercial teams in London and has open positions in all hubs across departments, including Engineering, Data Science, Product, and Operations.

Source: Nautilus Labs