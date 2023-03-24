NautilusLog closes Series A financing round with D-Arbor Capital

NautilusLog, the German maritime start-up offering a data-driven platform for ship operations, receives funding from family office D-Arbor Capital, part of the Dettmer Group.

NautilusLog’s data-driven platform is used today on over 3,000 vessels and operated by more than 120 shipping companies. Working closely with 16 trusted partners and service providers, NautilusLog continues to drive digitalization as an industry pioneer. NautilusLog has grown substantially since its founding and is now active in more than 30 countries worldwide.

The funds from the Series A financing round will be used for continued international growth, team expansion and to add further services to the platform, enabling the company to serve the rapidly growing global customer demand. “With NautilusLog, we want to accompany a pioneer in the digitalisation of shipping with confidence in its long-term vision to unite all maritime stakeholders as an investor. ” said Torsten Heitmeier, Managing Director of D-Arbor Capital GmbH.

With the rising importance of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) topics, NautilusLog plans to deliver more services and connect more stakeholders to industry experts to prepare the industry for the challenges ahead. The next step is to expand the business to the Asian market, to further unite maritime stakeholders and jointly tackle ESG topics for a greener shipping industry.

“We are pleased to have D-Arbor Capital as a new partner, a family-run investor with experience in the industry. The fresh capital allows us to advance and accelerate our international expansion plans and speed up our development pipeline” says Otto Klemke, Co-Founder and CEO of NautilusLog GmbH.

Source: NautilusLog