Navarino and Cobham Satcom enhance strategic partnership

Navarino, one of the maritime industry’s most advanced communications and connectivity companies and Cobham Satcom, the leading provider of radio and satellite communication (satcom) solutions to the global maritime and land mobile sectors have extended their strategic partnership based on integration of next generation SAILOR XTR antennas with Navarino’s global connectivity services.

Navarino, the world’s largest Inmarsat Fleet Xpress Value Added Reseller, also offers a full portfolio of Ku-Band solutions leveraging networks from Intelsat and SES. With Cobham Satcom as a strategic partner, Navarino’s ability to deliver the most advanced technology solutions to the merchant maritime fleets it serves worldwide will be boosted with access to both Ka- and Ku-band antennas from the expanding SAILOR XTR portfolio.

“The new strategic partnership with Cobham Satcom includes a significant commitment to delivering new capabilities only possible with the SAILOR XTR technology platform, which will help us to strengthen our network diversity and meet the market’s need for cost-effective connectivity solutions with integral flexibility for the future. The timing is just right as the space segment continues to evolve with major new constellations and services available now or on the horizon, which will unlock opportunities and choices for our clients in the coming years,” said Andreas Dimitriadis, Director Strategic Relations, Navarino.

“We have partnered with Cobham Satcom for many years and in addition to transforming the maritime industry through new technology, our experience of their global service network is that they are able to address issues quickly and cost effectively, which is absolutely essential to ensure that our clients experience maximum up time wherever they are operating,” adds Dimitriadis.

“Formalizing our existing work with Navarino in a strategic agreement is a very positive step” said Erik Nieuwmeijer, Sales Director, EMEA. “For Cobham Satcom we are able to work closely with an innovative and technology-leading satellite service provider, while the flexible nature of SAILOR XTR allows them to deliver the agility required for their customers to easily migrate to new services in their portfolio without having the expense and downtime of installing new VSAT antennas.”

Source: Cobham Satcom