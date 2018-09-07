Navarino and SES Networks to Deliver Global Connectivity to Commercial Vessels

Navarino, the maritime industry’s leading communications and technology company, announced today that it will be offering SES Networks’ global managed mobility service, based in Ku-band, to support its delivery of high quality connectivity to global shipping companies.

“Navarino has a wide customer base with a broad range of diverse requirements that demand reliable and consistent high-speed connections for their data services. This makes SES Networks – with its extensive satellite network and one of the most well-regarded contention ratios – an ideal partner for us,” said Konstantinos Katsoulis, Navarino Commercial Director. “In recent years we’ve seen a step-change in the industry that has been driven by digital transformation, and by collaborating with SES Networks we’re uniquely positioned to enable high performing data connectivity at sea. Through our collaboration we know that our customers will have the capacity, coverage, and performance they need to navigate this and any future changes successfully.”

“We strive to go beyond connectivity and it is vitally important for us to work with a partner that’s equally committed to our ambitions of delivering tailored and cost-effective global solutions that provide a superior service,” said Simon Maher, Vice President Global Maritime Services at SES Networks. “Navarino’s clients are some of the most creative and strategic in global shipping and through connectivity powered by SES Networks they’ll take advantage of leading-edge performance combined with state-of-the-art reliability that will eliminate any connectivity barriers for their operations.”

Source: SES