Navarino signs MoU with OneWeb to extend enterprise-grade connectivity to commercial ship operators globally

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, and Navarino, one of the world’s leading maritime technology companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become a global Distribution Partner to deliver high speed, low latency connectivity to the global commercial shipping industry.

Combining Navarino’s maritime technology solutions with OneWeb’s high speed, low latency connectivity will offer maritime customers seamless access to OneWeb’s fast, reliable and affordable connectivity solutions. A series of sea trials will be undertaken with Navarino focusing on the first vessels connected from Q1 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Carole Plessy, Head of Maritime at OneWeb, said: “Our mission at OneWeb is to help bridge existing digital divides. This means enabling companies to connect with confidence and greater purpose; to protect the marine environment, to improve crew welfare and to increase operational efficiency and performance. OneWeb’s data speeds will be up to 10x faster than GEO maritime solutions and have a significantly lower latency. Through our constellation of satellites, as well as through our various partnerships, we will be able to provide global coverage, including throughout the Arctic. The potential for using enhanced connectivity particularly on sensitive routes where real time video and cloud syncing can be used as standard, even on deep sea vessels, is game-changing.

“Navarino is an industry leader in maritime technology and we’re proud to work with their team to make a difference to the operations of commercial shipping and to shape the future of sustainable smart shipping. Together, we can provide a selection of tailored, customisable broadband channels.”

Dimitris Tsikopoulos, Navarino CEO, added: “Becoming a Distribution Partner of OneWeb ensures we can continue to deliver cutting- edge, powerful connectivity to our customers’ fleets, wherever they are in the world. Our industry-leading technology has put us at the forefront of maritime innovation and enabled us to empower our customers, while anticipating their future needs thanks to the way our services continuously evolve. OneWeb’s new satellite constellation and its ambitions for maritime connectivity are a progressive step forward which we are pleased to be a part of.”

OneWeb is delivering connectivity to customers in remote regions of 50 degrees North, such as communities in Alaska, mining sites in Canada and offshore platforms in the North Sea. OneWeb will offer commercial connectivity services globally for maritime from 2023.

Source: OneWeb