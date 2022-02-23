Navidium and North Sea Container Line Announce Cleantech Solution Agreement

Navidium, a leading provider of state-of-the-art software for the maritime industry, announced an agreement to deploy its cleantech solutions on North Sea Container Line’s fleet.

North Sea Container Line (NCL) is an integrated container logistics company with a large and well-connected network in Europe and Norway. Today, NCL is the most comprehensive feeder service in the Arctic North, with weekly calls to Hamburg and Bremerhaven, and two weekly calls in Rotterdam, transporting overseas containers in a fixed and reliable system.

“We think digital solutions have a vital role to play in shipping’s decarbonisation journey both today and in the years to come. Technology enables us to realise immediate carbon emissions reductions through improved vessel performance and voyage optimisation. Navidium will provide data that will be critical for our customers in the future. We believe a good data sharing foundation is key to efficient digital communication. Navidium can help us with that,” said Kenneth Johanson, Chief Technical Officer.

Navidium’s Fleet Management Dashboard will provide a centralized real-time overview of the entire fleet, allowing for oversight of a specific vessel or multiple vessels at once. The product is designed to ensure full compliance with all environmental regulations without increasing the workload on crews and managers, transforming environmental compliance into a competitive advantage. The dashboard has multiple visualization layers covering both weather conditions and special areas.

Simen Kortgaard, Navidium’s CEO, said, “With this agreement, Navidium and NCL make an important step towards sustainable shipping operations, energy efficiency, and better performing maritime businesses. Navidium and NCL share the same conviction about the role of innovative digital solutions in the fight for safer and cleaner oceans.”

Navidium provides instant and easy access to fleet overview and vessel specific dashboards and data analysis tools. The solution is delivered as a service, eliminating the need for large up-front investments and costly upgrades. Navidium’s software allows multiple visualization layers for weather conditions and special areas. Furthermore, Navidium’s solution ensures full compliance with environmental regulations and reporting without increasing the workload on crews onboard or operations ashore.

Source: Navidium