Navig8 Product 2020 Takes Delivery Of Its Eight 49,000 DWT Scrubber-Fitted MR Tanker From New Times Shipbuilding

Navig8 Product 2020 (the “Company”), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of CPP, yesterday announced that it has taken delivery of the Navig8 Gratitude. A 49,000 DWT scrubber-fitted MR tanker from New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., it is the last of eight 49,000 DWT scrubber fitted vessels from the Company’s newbuilding program.

The Navig8 Gratitude will be entered into and operated in Navig8 Group’s MR commercial pool.

Vessel: Navig8 Gratitude

Yard: New Times Shipyard

Built: 2019

Delivery: October 2019

Deadweight: 49,000

CBM: 52,500

Source: Navig8 Gratitude