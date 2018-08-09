Navig8 Product 2020 Takes Delivery Of Its First 110,600 DWT Scrubber-Fitted LR2 Tanker From New Times Shipbuilding

Navig8 Product 2020, an international shipping company focused on the transportation of CPP, announced that it has taken delivery of the Navig8 Pride LHJ. A 110,600 DWT scrubber-fitted LR2 tanker from New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., it is the first of eight 110,600 DWT scrubber fitted vessels from the Company’s newbuilding program.

The Navig8 Pride LHJ will be entered into and operated in Navig8 Group’s Alpha8 commercial pool.

Vessel: Navig8 Pride LHJ

Yard: New Times Shipbuilding

Built: 2018

Delivery: August 2018

Deadweight: 110,600

CBM: 126,249

Source: Navig8