Navig8 Product 2020 Takes Delivery Of Its Seventh 49,000 DWT Scrubber-Fitted MR Tanker From New Times Shipbuilding

Navig8 Product 2020 (the “Company”), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of CPP, yesterday announced that it has taken delivery of the Navig8 Gladiator. A 49,000 DWT scrubber-fitted MR tanker from New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., it is the seventh of eight 49,000 DWT scrubber fitted vessels from the Company’s newbuilding program.

The Navig8 Gladiator will be entered into and operated in Navig8 Group’s Chronos8 commercial pool.

Vessel: Navig8 Gladiator

Yard: New Times Shipyard

Built: 2019

Delivery: October 2019

Deadweight: 49,000

CBM: 52,500

Source: Navig8