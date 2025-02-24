Navigating Tariff Changes: Steel and aluminum imports into the United States

Recent announcements regarding tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the United States may impact your supply chain. As your logistics partner, we want to keep you informed of these developments and help you navigate this changing landscape.

Effective March 12, 2025, the following updates will apply:

1. Revision of Tariff Structure: All steel and aluminum imports, including derivative products, will be taxed at 25% with few exceptions. Previous duty modifications based on country-specific agreements are repealed. Steel and steel derivatives from Turkey will also incur a 25% tariff.

a. Click here for the full list of aluminum products

b. Click here for the full list of steel products

2. Elimination of Exemptions: Exemptions and quotas for countries including South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the EU, Japan, the UK, and Ukraine will be revoked. All steel imports from these countries will be subject to the 25% tariff.

3. Expanded coverage:

a. Steel Derivative Products: Products listed under heading 9903 in the HTSUS will incur a uniform 25% tariff, regardless of country of origin. However, steel derivatives processed in another country will not be subject to the tariff if the steel was originally “melted and poured” in the United States.

b. Aluminum Derivative Products: Products listed under heading 9903 in the HTSUS will also incur a uniform 25% tariff (increased from 10%). Aluminum derivatives processed in another country will not be subject to the tariff if the aluminum was originally “smelted and cast” in the United States.

4. Russia-specific tariff increases: Any aluminum article or derivative aluminum product containing Russian-origin primary aluminum is subject to a 200% tariff.

5. Prohibition of Drawback (Refunds): No refunds will be allowed on duties paid under this proclamation.

We are here to support you with your logistics needs and will continue to provide customer advisories and updates on reciprocal tariff announcements as the situation develops.

Our Global Trade and Customs Consulting (GTCC) service at Maersk is here to simplify the complexities of international trade and customs processes. With a global presence across North America, Europe, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, Maersk GTCC can help your business effectively manage the customs landscape, reduce risks, and identify opportunities for cost savings and improved efficiency.

Source: Maersk