Navigating the future of shipping – the vital role of strategic partnerships in the Greek market

Greece is one of the maritime industry’s global powerhouses. Greek shipowners control over 20% of the global fleet and account for 60% of the EU-controlled fleet. The industry’s contribution to the Greek economy makes up 7% of the country’s GDP and while Greek shipping’s enduring influence may be rooted in its historical legacy, its continued operational excellence and adaptability to market prevailing circumstances make it an undeniably important market for global trade at large.

It is for these reasons, and no coincidence, that the Greek market is at the heart of shipping’s transformation. The shifting currents of digitalisation, decarbonisation, and trade policies are no longer secondary considerations in ensuring operational and commercial success. Take compliance with environmental regulations as an example; with FuelEU Maritime enforcing a robust financial penalty for non-compliance and the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 83 expected to pursue a global fuel standard, every sector of the industry is affected.

More broadly, global fleet ownership is shifting towards Asia (Greece was net seller in 2024 and China net buyer of second hand vessels), extensive new building program of Greek interest companies, geopolitical tensions around the Red Sea and unilateral sanctions regimes are continuing to affect shipping capacity and routes, and in the next five years, nearly 30% of the current bulker fleet will be over 20 years old, with similar patterns in the tanker sector. Meanwhile, higher interest rates are making it harder to access capital, pushing many companies to de-leverage; it’s a challenging environment, particularly for smaller ship owners.

It goes without saying that modern vessels need more and highly educated resources to be managed, from environmental compliance teams to cyber security experts. The cost of building and maintaining this expertise in-house now typically exceeds the cost of professional management, particularly when considering the reach and impact that larger ship managers can deliver in areas like procurement, retrofits, crew training and technology deployment.

It’s a compelling case for third-party ship management, with significant potential, to gain competitive advantage. Helping businesses in Greece, and beyond, third-party ship managers like V. cultivate operational flexibility, deploy technological innovation, and encourage strong risk management practices while ensuring cost-effective, safe, and efficient operations.

A shared drive towards decarbonisation

One of the most pressing issues reshaping the maritime sector is the push for decarbonisation. EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, CII, EEXI – all under the wider auspices of the IMO’s decarbonisation goals – create a complex web of compliance requirements that demands sophisticated monitoring, reporting, and verification systems.

Ship managers and marine service providers play a pivotal role in supporting compliance, offering solutions that not only meet regulatory demands but also ensure long-term operational stability and environmental stewardship. Through partnerships with ship managers who are committed to sustainability, Greek businesses can access expertise in fuel efficiency, alternative energy sources, and compliance with evolving standards.

V. recently helped Theseus Maritime, a full-service maritime consulting firm which offers strategic advisory, consulting, and ship finance services to clients worldwide, with a project to retrofit four bulk carriers with a basket of available technologies and achieve an 80% GHG reduction.

Theseus Maritime’s $111m Blue Astra project represents a range of stakeholders all united by a shared commitment to decarbonisation. The target was to achieve 20% fuel saving without compromising on commerciality; this is no small feat and requires a dedicated team, from planning to execution of the project.

V. worked closely on retrofit work in the shipyards and trials to gather actual performance data on these clean technologies and their cumulative savings, paving the way for others in the industry to follow suit.

V. was also able to provide advice on crewing and training to ensure the vessels are operated efficiently and safely. Taking a holistic approach to decarbonisation, V. helped parties involved with the Blue Astra project to make meaningful and informed changes, including to areas such as engine room design, bringing the organisation’s knowledge and expertise to the fore.

Harnessing digital technologies to manage complexities

Meanwhile, the digital transformation of shipping has reached a critical point. Modern vessel operations require significant investment in digital infrastructure – from fleet management systems to predictive maintenance platforms, to make decisions grounded in facts.

Digital tools such as real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and advanced communication systems have significant potential to support the Greek shipping industry in not only streamlining operations and boosting efficiency but also in providing stability amidst the growing complexity of global shipping.

There is no shortage of SaaS providers either, each promising better savings than the other, but what they don’t offer is scale and holistic approach. Professional ship managers can deploy these technologies across larger fleets, making the investment viable and ensuring proper integration across operations, maintenance, crew management and procurement. It’s not just about accessing data but rather the ability to collect, analyse and act on it for both optimisation and compliance, which requires the right teams, expertise and systems.

Why now and why Greece?

For Greek shipping, the stakes are high. As a cornerstone of the global maritime industry, it’s not a question of ‘if’ but rather ‘how’ shipowners will navigate these complexities.

With more than 30 years of experience operating in Greece, V. has the local expertise and global reach to support businesses with seamless and compliant operations. In this time, we have expanded our ship management and marine service offerings to the market, ensuring that the flow of goods remains uninterrupted. We have also grown with the market and today, we represent a step change from traditional ship management.

By taking an integrated and holistic approach, V. uniquely understands – and anticipates – the challenges Greek shipowners face. Recognising that regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and commercial success are so interlinked, V. represents a single partner that can deliver seamless solutions across all these areas – from handling compliance to optimising procurement, from managing crew training to implementing new technologies – creating significant operational advantages.

Choosing the right ship manager like V Ships is, therefore, an active decision to optimise operations, retain a business’s core focus, and improve commerciality. Those who recognise this opportunity and adapt fastest will be best positioned to thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Source: Dimitris Patrikios, Managing Director, V.Ships Greece