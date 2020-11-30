Navigating Vessel Compliance In The Current And Post Covid-19 World

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) Europe & Africa Regional Webinar taking place on 1 December (10:00-11:30 GMT) will focus on vessel compliance during COVID-19 and how the pandemic might shape compliance processes going forward.

Europe & Africa Committee Lead, Andre Rose commented: “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our lives has been immense, but its effect on our working lives is perhaps still not fully understood. Could new technology solve the maritime industry challenges, or will it cause more disruption? We look forward to discussing this with our panel of experts and getting their views on how the pandemic may or may not impact vessel compliance in the future.”

Guest speakers:

Eva Peño, Bureau Veritas – Shipping in a post-COVID-19 world

Stephen Keenan, Bahamas Marine Authority – Compliance before, during and after COVID-19: a flag State view

Stephen Birt, TechnipFMC – Vessel Compliance

Olav Eftedal, Equinor – COVID-19 – Approaching the end game?

To register for 1 December – www.imca-int.com/calendar/europe-africa-202012-vessel-compliance/

The Committee is hosting a second webinar on 8 December on “Alternative Fuels for the

Energy Transition” www.imca-int.com/calendar/europe-africa-202012-energy-transition/ to register

Source: IMCA