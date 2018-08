Navigation suspended at all Kuwaiti ports due to bad weather

The Kuwait Ports Authority on Tuesday suspended maritime navigation at Shuaiba, Shuwaikh, and Doha ports due to dusty weather conditions in the country.

Maritime operations at Shuaiba port have stopped since 8am today based on field statements from naval operation, said the authority in a statement to KUNA. Shuwaikh and Doha suspended their traffic at 10am.

Source: gdnonline