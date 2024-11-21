Navigator Gas Announces Two Additional 48,500 Cubic Meter Capacity Liquefied Ethylene Gas Carrier Newbuilds

Navigator Holdings Ltd., the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, has today exercised its previously announced option to construct two further 48,500 cubic meter capacity liquefied ethylene gas carriers (the “Newbuild Vessels”) with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. and China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., (together, the “Sellers”) in China.

The Newbuild Vessels are of the same specification and cost as the vessels announced by the Company on August 23, 2024, and will be able to carry a wide variety of gas products, from petrochemicals such as ethylene and ethane, to LPG and clean ammonia. The Newbuild Vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company in November 2027 and January 2028 respectively.

With the two additional Newbuild Vessels, Navigator now has four vessels in its newbuilding program, three of which are due for delivery in 2027 and one in 2028.

Source: Navigator Holdings Ltd.