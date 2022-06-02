Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Mads Peter Zacho as Chief Executive Officer

Navigator Holdings Ltd., the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces today that Navigator’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Mads Peter Zacho as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective September 1, 2022.

Dag von Appen, Navigator’s Non-executive Chairman, commented:

“The Board is delighted to welcome Mads Peter Zacho to Navigator as our new CEO. Mads has considerable industry and corporate experience and will be well placed to lead Navigator through its next exciting period of growth.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the executive management team, comprised of Michael Schröder, Niall Nolan and Oeyvind Lindeman, for leading Navigator as a strong, high-performance team since October 2021. Their cohesiveness and support in filling the role of CEO during this period has been invaluable to Navigator.”

Mads Peter Zacho, Navigator’s incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am thrilled to join Navigator and look forward to working closely with Navigator’s talented and dedicated team of professionals as we leverage and grow our market leading business. With strong client relationships and a large, modern fleet, Navigator has unique potential to shape the future of the gas infrastructure industry and lead the way to a truly sustainable tomorrow.”

Source: Navigator Holdings Ltd.