Navigators Group (NAVG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Navigators Group has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.53 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. research analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Source: MarketBeat